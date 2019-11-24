Home

Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
103 N. Main St
West Bridgewater, MA
William F. Tyrrell Obituary
William F. Tyrrell, 96, of West Bridgewater, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. He was the husband of Blanche M. (Barron) Tyrrell and father of William F. Tyrrell, Thomas E. Tyrrell, Mary Nelson and Paul M. Tyrrell. A funeral Mass celebrated for the repose of his soul on Tuesday, November 26, at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Church, 103 N. Main St., West Bridgewater. Interment with military honors will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Calling hours are omitted. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, West Bridgewater. For guest book and full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2019
