|
|
Sergeant Major William P. Lipper, of Bridgewater, it is with deep sadness, the children anounce his passing, on April 14, 2020, after a brief illness. Bill died quietly at his home in West Bridgewater. Born and raised in Brockton, Mass., Bill enlisted in the United States Marine Corps shortly before his 18th birthday and spent the next 20 years traveling the world. In 1957, Bill came back to Brockton long enough to marry Nancy A. Kenney, his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, whom he laid to rest in May 2017. Bill traveled all over the world as a Marine, including duty in Korea and Vietnam. One of the enjoyable highlights of his military career was his association with the singers The Everly Brothers, for whom he functioned as their Senior Drill Instructor. He maintained a lifelong friendship and correspondence with Phil Everly until he died in 2014, and corresponded with Phils wife Patti until his own death. He retired as a Sergeant Major in 1973, moved back to Brockton, and worked for 33 years for the U.S. Postal service, lastly as a Labor Relations Specialist. After more than a half century serving his country, Bill settled into retirement. He was an avid reader, loved classical music, woodworking, cooking and spending time with his family. He leaves many loved ones behind: three children, Bill (William S.) Lipper of Raynham MA, Michael S. Lipper of South Easton, Mass., and Denise E. Lipper-Wood and her husband Robert J. Wood of Dallas Texas; grandchildren Cara S. (Lipper) Morrow and her husband Chris Morrow, John Lipper, GM of the U.S. Navy, Jillian C. Lipper of South Easton, and Riley Lipper of Carver, Mass.; step-grandchildren Sgt. Jonathan D. Wood of Boston, Mass., WO1 Zachary P. Wood and his wife Alex of Kailua, Hawaii, and Hannah M. Wood of Salem, Mass.; great-grandchildren Nohlen Lipper, Zoey Morrow and Natalie Morrow; step-grandchildren Isaac Wood and Elizabeth Wood. He also leaves: brothers Jerry (Gerald) Lipper and Paul Lipper and their children; sisters-in-law Sylvia J. MacLeod and the late Mary Wilbur, and their children. He was uncle to several, great-uncle to more, and friend to many. Due to coronavirus restrictions, services are suspended pending the re-opening of Bourne National Cemetery where Bill and Nancy will be honored in a military ceremony, and interred together as they both intended. Notice of the graveside ceremony will be published when the date is available, and a guest book will be available online at Waitt Funeral Home at www.waittfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , www.woundedwarriorproject.com, are deeply appreciated.
Published in Journal News Independent from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020