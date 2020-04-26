|
William R. Marsden, 90, a resident of Easton for the past 66 years, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. He was the husband of Marie E. (Johnson) Marsden for 67 years. Born in North Dighton, a son of the late Thomas and Agnes (Charnley) Marsden, he was raised and educated in Taunton. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the US Navy and was honorably discharged. William was employed in the maintenance division of Roche Brothers Supermarket in Bridgewater. William's hobbies included listening to old radio shows and movies, traveling, gardening as well as amateur painting. In addition to his wife Marie, he is survived by a daughter, Sharon Garcia of Georgia and two grandchildren, Jeanette Garcia of Swansea and Adam Garcia of Oregon; he was the brother of the late David Marsden, Donald Marsden, Ronald Marsden, Martha Reynolds, Marion Grice and Alice Cartnick. Due to Federal & State Emergency concerning Covid-19, private family services will be held with interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in William's memory may be sent to V.A Boston Healthcare System, Attn.: Voluntary Service (135), 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA. 02301 Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020