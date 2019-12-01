|
Yober S. "Bert" Guaraldi, age 94, of Easton, formerly of Brockton, passed November 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Manor. Bert was the loving husband of the late Theresa (Salamone) Guaraldi. Born in Sagamore, he was the son of the late John and Angelina (Zambella) Guaraldi. Bert was raised and educated in Brockton, and was drafted into the Army during World War II. He served in Company E. 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Division. While fighting in Germany, Bert was badly wounded during the Battle of the Bulge on January 3, 1945. For his military service, he was awarded the Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with 3 bronze stars, Combat Infantryman Badge, American Theater Ribbon and World War II Victory Ribbon. Following his discharge from the Army, Bert worked at the Hingham Shipyard. He retired as the Supervisor of Vehicle Maintenance from the Brockton Post Office after 33 years. Bert was always active and enjoyed golfing and running with friends at DW Fields Park. He continued his love for running by assisting at the Kids Road Races at the park. Bert was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church and a member of the Bertocci Club. He was a man who loved his country, family and friends. Bert was the father of Mark and his wife Paula of Easton, Dean and his wife Beverly of Raynham, David and his wife Nancy of Bridgewater and the late Bret Guaraldi; grandfather of Alex, Angela, Janelle, Devin, Jared, Aaron, Bret and Brianna; brother of Edgar Guaraldi and his wife Marie of Brockton and the late Yolanda Famularo and Lillian Courtemanche and brother-in-law of Eleanor (Salamone) Sciucco of Middletown, N.Y. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123), Brockton, Saturday, December 7, from 2 - 4 p.m., followed by a funeral service with military honors at 4 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Journal News Independent from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2019