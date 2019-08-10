|
Andronicky "Nikki" (Baker) Keenan, of Randolph, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019, at the age of 97. Born in New Bedford, Nikki grew up in the South End of Boston and graduated from Boston High School for Girls. She retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Boston after 25 years, where she worked as a data processor. In her free time, Nikki had a passion for tap dancing and was a frequent performer in shows at the Randolph Senior Center. She also enjoyed shopping and traveling. A devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother, Nikki will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Andronicky was the wife of the late William J. Keenan; loving mother of Rosemary Theberge of Randolph; devoted sister of Anastasia Daly of Harwich and Fla., and the late James Fournaris; "Nana Nikki" to Keith, Corey and Craig Theberge; and "Great Nana" to Alex, Damara and Aurora Theberge; daughter of the late George and Rallou Fournaris. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, August 12, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 72 E Concord St., Boston, MA 02118. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2019