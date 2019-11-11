Home

Anita Kushner (Krauthamer) of Stoughton, formerly of Sharon, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 88 years of age.
Devoted daughter of the late Edward & Freda. Beloved wife of the late Milton. Loving mother of Robert & his wife Margie, Beth & her husband Ralph, Shelly & her husband Tom and the late Eric. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Ronald and Ruthie and the late Harold, Marilyn, Sumner.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately through Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, Canton.
Published in Journal Sun on Nov. 11, 2019
