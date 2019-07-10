|
Ann M. (Quigley) Meenan, of Holbrook, formerly of So. Meadow Village, Carver and Weymouth, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family July 7, 2019, at the age of 87. Wife of the late Joseph M. Meenan, she was the loving mother of Joanne M. Walsh and her husband Bob of Holbrook, Elaine Petrelli and her husband Dave of Weymouth, Robert "Bob" Meenan and his wife Anne of Carver and Paul M. Meenan and his wife Teresa "Terrie" of Weymouth. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Helen (Donovan) Quigley, and her brother, William Quigley; dear sister-in-law of Robert Meenan of Carver. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ann was born in Quincy, grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Dorchester High School. For over 20 years, she worked at the Governor Bradford Inn, Plymouth, in the housekeeping department. She was an active resident at So. Meadow Village, Carver, where she enjoyed bingo and crafting. Her greatest joy however came from spending time with family and friends, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Reposing at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, until 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. St. Joseph Church, Holbrook. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to either Parkinson's Disease Research or to Hospice of the South Shore. To leave a sympathy message, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from July 10 to July 17, 2019