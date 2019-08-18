|
Annette M. (Dew) Montesano, 85, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Life Care Center of West Bridgewater, after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Frank J. Montesano. Born in Montague City, MA, she was raised and educated in the Fields Corner section of Dorchester and was a graduate of Dorchester High School for Girls. She was a resident of Stoughton for over 50 years. She worked in Medical Billing for Dr. Edward Mulcahy for over 15 years and previously as the Activities Director at the Blue Hills Alzheimers Care Center in Stoughton for 10 years. She was a member and recording secretary of the Minerva Lodge for several years and a former member of the West Stoughton Civic Association. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping, spending time in Chatham, traveling to Georgia, Hilton Head, England, France and California, needlepoint and bowling. Annette was the mother of Steven J. Montesano and his wife Theresa of Foxboro, Susan A. Hinds and her husband Richard of Bridgewater and Gregory J. Montesano and his wife Roxanne of West Bridgewater. She was the grandmother of Richard, Jacquelyn, Rachel, Matthew and Timothy and the great grandmother of Caroline and Sienna. Annette was the sister of Virginia Anderson of SC and the late Herbert Dew, Jr., Patricia Callahan and Christine Dew. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Monday, at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church at 11 a.m. Visiting Hours Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Interment will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:30 p.m. Donations in Annettes memory may be made to the Childrens Hospital, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. FARLEY FUNERAL HOME (781)344-2676
Published in Journal Sun from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019