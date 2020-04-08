Home

Antoinette M. "Toni" Yost (Labbate), of Canton, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Caritas Good Samaritan Medical Center. Antoinette was born in Brockton Mass., the daughter of the late Anthony Labbate and Anna (Sandberg) Labbate. Born and educated in Brockton, she has lived in Canton for most of her life. During her late teen years, she worked at Quincy Shipyard as a welder, Barbour Welting Co., Claff's Box Shoes factory both in Brockton until finally beginning her final job at the Brockton Public Market (BPM), now known as Shaw's Market, where she worked in the Meat Room until her retirement in 1994. Beloved wife of the late Donald B. Yost and mother to Tammy (Yost) Fisher and her husband Chris , Donald Yost and his wife Diane all of Canton, Sandra Alexander, of Franklin, N.C. , and Doris (Yost) Perry of Vero Beach Fla.. She is also survived by several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She leaves a sister, Lorraine (Labbate) Swanson of Falmouth, Ma and is predeceased by her brother Salvatore Sammy Labbate, and a sister Anna (Labbate) Kelley. She also leaves many nieces and nephews along with her lifelong friends Glenna, and Helen. Due to the current COVID -19 Health Crisis, funeral services will be delayed for a later date. At that time the family plans to have a private graveside service. For guest book see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020
