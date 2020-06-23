Arlene G. Codish
Arlene Gloria (Stiller) Codish, of Randolph, Mass., entered into rest on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Alvin Codish. Loving mother of Lauren Thomas & her husband James and Suzanne Drown and her late husband Peter. Cherished grandmother of Kelsie, Rilee, and Chandler. Devoted sister of the late Charlotte Marram. Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park will be private. Expressions of sympathy in Arlene's memory may be donated to American Lung Association National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101 Hudson, WI 54016-9316. www.stanetskycanton.com

