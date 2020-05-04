|
Arthur M. McMakin Sr., of Fall River, formerly of Randolph, passed away on May 1, 2020, at the age of 89. Born in Braintree to the late John F. and Helen B. (Mendall) McMakin. Arthur proudly served his country in the United States Army, during the Korean War. He loved living in Vermont for 6 months out of the year, with Marie for over 25 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren grow. Arthur was a kind and caring man who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Beloved longtime companion of Marie Kahler of Raynham. Loving father of Gerard F. McMakin of Berkley, Mary L. Hocking of S. Easton, Claire M. McMakin of Fall River, Arthur M. McMakin, Jr. of S. Easton, Paul J. McMakin of So. Easton, Joseph E. McMakin of West Bridgewater and Janee E. Skomial of MI. Cherished grandfather of Alison McMakin, Danny Jones, Christopher Feldhouse, Theresa Morgado, Brian Hocking, Brittany McMakin, Ryan Smith, Katie McMakin, Alicia Donovan, Justin Donovan and the late Richard D. Hocking, III and Joseph E. McMakin, Jr. Devoted sister of Elizabeth Whalen of Abington. Arthur is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Father Bill's Place, 38 Broad Place, Quincy, MA 02169. Arthur's family will honor and remember his life privately at a graveside committal service in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in Journal Sun from May 4 to May 11, 2020