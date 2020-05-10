|
Bert F. Kinney of Stoughton formerly of Norwood passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Imelda L. (Stevens) Kinney. Devoted father of Bert M. Kinney and the late Cathy Phillips Kinney of Sanibel, FL, Jeannette M. Dailey and her husband Joseph of Stoughton, Colleen B. Kinney of Attleboro, Suzanne I. Martin and her husband Thomas of Norfolk and Paula J. Brennan and her husband Joseph of Naples, FL. Brother of the late Ray Kinney. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Ashley, Aaron, Brendan, Kyle, Justina, Phillip and the late Gregory, Amanda, Ryan, Michelle and Melissa. Also survived by 9 great grandchildren. Bert was a retired Aviation Mechanic at the Norwood Airport and also was a teacher for East Coast Aero Technical School and Wentworth Institute in Boston. He was a former member of the Hot Rod Club in Dedham and a member of the Collins Foundation. Bert was a WWII US Navy Veteran. A private burial will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or Constellation Health Services, 180 Low Street, Newburyport, MA 01950. Kraw - Kornack Funeral Home, www.kraw-kornack funeralhome.com, 781-762-0482.
Published in Journal Sun from May 10 to May 18, 2020