|
|
Brian J. Duffy, of Holbrook, passed away unexpectedly April 1, 2020 at the age of 60. Brian was an extremely hard worker working in the autobody industry for 30+ years and painting houses on the side. He touched the lives of many and was the life of any party. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved traveling with his family and he always looked forward to a Friday night poker game. Beloved husband of Cheryl (Moser) Duffy. Loving father of Erin Robins and her husband Michael, and Ryan Duffy. Cherished grandfather of Maya and Brooke. Devoted brother of Robin Goodrich and her husband William, Joanne Monahan, Shauna Smith and her husband Terrance, Maura Kelley and her husband Thomas, and Sharon Lucido and her husband Joseph. Dear brother-in-law of Judy Matthews and her husband Tom, Linda Marini and her husband Roy, and the late Janet Ford and her husband Dave. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that loved him dearly. The family is deeply saddened by the inability to provide him a proper wake and funeral service. They plan to celebrate his life with all who loved him when it is safe to do so. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Holbrook. For online guest book, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2020