Carol Goldstein Mason, of Canton, formerly of Randolph, entered into rest on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the age of 85. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard M. Mason and the late David M. Goldstein. Devoted mother of Steven Goldstein, Joyce Goldstein, Lisa Goldstein and stepmother of Ann Colby and the late Miriam Mason and David Mason. Loving sister of Judy Workman and the late Myrna Fox. Cherished grandmother of seven. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, Mass. on Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m., followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park. A reception immediately following burial will be held at Temple Beth David of the South Shore, 1060 Randolph Street, Canton, MA. Shiva will be observed at her new apartment in Canton on Thursday from 5 - 8 p.m. with Minyan at 7 p.m. and Friday from 1 - 4 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Temple Beth David of the South Shore at templebethdavid.com or The Perkins School for the Blind at www.perkins.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in Journal Sun from July 8 to July 15, 2019