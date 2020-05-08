Home

Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 963-4199
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Mary Cemetery
Charles M. Gueli, of Holbrook, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020, at the age of 85. A devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather, Charles will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Charles the husband of the late Jane A. (Bedingfeld) Gueli. Loving father of Phillip W. Gueli and his partner Carol Rosado of Holbrook, James V. Gueli and his partner Darcy Sprague of Weymouth and Christopher Gueli and his wife Emily Graves of Keene, N.H.. Brother of the late Steven J. Gueli of Methuen, Angelo Gueli and his wife Carol of Dracut and Elaine Tarkanien and her husband Wayne of Worcester. Dear grandfather of Cpt. Elisha C. Gueli, U.S. Army and his wife Hannah, Joseph O. Gueli and the late Elijah Gueli. Charles' family will honor and remember his life privately with a graveside service at St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from May 8 to May 17, 2020
