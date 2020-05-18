|
Charles P. "Charlie" Doyle, of Medway and Millis, formerly of Randolph, passed away May 13, 2020, at age 91, due to complications from the Covid-19 virus. Born in Woburn he had lived in Randolph for many years where he and his late wife Mary E. (Glover) Doyle raised 7 children. Charlie and Mary later lived at Humarock beach, then Marshfield, Weymouth and Millis. He is the loving father of Wayne Doyle of Camden, Del., Dianne LeBlanc of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Linda Sera of Weymouth, Charles Doyle Jr. of Millis, John Doyle of Merrimack, N.H., Patrick Doyle of Quincy and the late Michael Doyle. Charlie was the brother of the late Paul Doyle, James Doyle, Edward Doyle, Grace Perfetti, Lawrence Doyle and Joseph Doyle. He is survived by 19 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. During the Korean War Charlie served in the U.S. Army as a tank commander. After serving his country in the Army he was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Randolph for over 30 years. His North Randolph mail route was accomplished mainly on foot in every kind of weather, and he was very popular with his customers. He was an active parishioner of both St. Mary Church and St. Bernadette Church where he served as a lector for many years. Charlie was a lifelong fan of western music and movies, especially Gene Autry, so much that he was a member of Gene's entourage in his early years. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him. Charlie's family will honor and remember his life privately at a graveside committal service in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie' smemory to Hessco Elder Services (meals on wheels) at https://hessco.org, or to a local food pantry of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., Randolph MA 02368. To leave a sympathy message please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from May 18 to May 25, 2020