Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
120 No. Main St.
Randolph, MA
Charles W. Verge Obituary
Charles W. "Charley" Verge, of Randolph, son of the late Charles William Guy Verge and Glennie Nora (Stevens) Verge of Nova Scotia, formerly of Dorchester, passed away suddenly on September 28, 2019, at the age of 79. Born and raised in Boston, Charley graduated from English High School and then later earned his associate's degree from Bentley College. For many years, prior to his retirement, he worked as a computer programmer for the Federal Milk Market Administration. Charley enjoyed many passions in life, including traveling the world and as a tag-along member of the "Wacky Women's Traveler's" club. He enjoyed a good game of cribbage and regularly volunteered his time and efforts to the St. Anthony's Free Market in Stoughton. A devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather, Charley will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Charley was the husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" (Lansing) Verge; loving father of Steven Verge and his wife Cari-Ann of Mansfield, David Verge and his significant other Peter Kirby of Brockton and Irene Westgate of Plymouth; devoted brother of Ethel Verge of Dorchester and the late Perry Verge, Austin Verge and Anna Verge Rizzotto; dear "Granddad" to Allison and Emily. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, October 3, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4, at 11 a.m. in the Trinity Episcopal Church, 120 No. Main St., Randolph. Burial will follow in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Anthony's Free Market, 122 Canton St., Stoughton, MA 02072. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2019
