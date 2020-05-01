Home

Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Constance Salerno Obituary
Constance (Turilli) Salerno, of Abington, formerly of Holbrook, passed away at her daughters home on April 27, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Robert Salerno. Loving mother of Lisa Sprague and husband Rod and Michael Salerno and wife Cheryl. Dear sister of Susann Turilli, Charlotte Andreotti and husband Joseph, and the late Serafino Sal Turilli and Carl Turilli. Loving Nonnie of Matthew Sprague, Jessica Sprague, Rachael Sprague, Robert Salerno and fianc Savannah, Courtney Trudeau and husband Jeff, and great-grandmother of Garrett. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. All services are private. Please see website for full obituary, guestbook, directions, etc. at www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal Sun from May 1 to May 10, 2020
