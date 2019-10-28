|
Dale McCarter, 86, a longtime resident of Stoughton, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at the BayPointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Brockton, after a period of declining health. He was the husband of 65 years of Phyllis A. (Snow) McCarter. Born in Medford, he was raised in West Roxbury and was a graduate of Jamaica Plain High School. He also graduated from Massasoit Community College in Brockton. Dale was a Korean War Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving honorably from 1953-1956. Upon his discharge, he returned home and eventually became a Police Officer for the Town of Stoughton and served for many years, retiring at age 55. Dale was a member of the Stoughton Police Patrolmans Union, Local 447 and the Rising Star Masonic Lodge. He was a founding member of the Stoughton Association of Exceptional Citizens (SAEC), serving as a volunteer for many years. An avid Celtics fan, he also enjoyed playing golf, racquetball and basketball well into his later years. He also enjoyed traveling, hunting and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Dale is survived by his children, David W. McCarter and his wife Eleanor and Donna M. Jenssen and her husband Rich, all of Mansfield, Barbara S. Hathaway and her husband Tim of Norton and Scott C. McCarter of Stoughton. He was the brother of Janet Laffey of Onset and the late Paul McCarter. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) Stoughton on Wednesday, October 30, at 11:30 a.m. Visiting hours prior from 10 - 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dales memory may be made to SAEC, PO Box 153, Stoughton, MA 02072. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in Journal Sun from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019