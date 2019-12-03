|
Danielle L. Lally, of Randolph, formerly of Stoughton, passed away at home unexpectedly on November 12, 2019, after a long illness, at the age of 39. Born in Stoughton, Danielle graduated from Bridgewater-Raynham High School. For the past several years, she had worked as a high lift driver for 3M Manufacturing Company. In her free time, Danielle had a green thumb and had a passion for gardening and plants, especially growing her orchids. A devoted mother, daughter, sister, niece and friend, Danielle enjoyed spending time with her children and is going to be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Danielle was the loving mother of Karia Lally and Kaleb Kurtzer; daughter of Donna Hewins and her husband Todd; sister of Stephen Hewins and his fiance Blakely McCabe and Mark Hewins and his fiance Carly Thomas; dear niece of Christopher Lally and his wife Cicelia, Brenda Contois and her husband Donald, Douglas Lally and his wife Roni, Leigh Surette and the late Carol Lally. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial visitation on Thursday, December 5, from 5-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. At the request of the family, burial will be private. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Danielle's memory to the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Transplant Institute, Lawry Building, 7th Floor, 110 Francis Street, Boston, MA 02215. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019