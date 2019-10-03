|
|
Donald Alfred Zeboski, a son, brother, veteran, husband, father, grandfather, friend, coach and mentor, of Randolph, died September 22, 2019. Born September 15, 1930, in South Portland, Maine, he was a resident of Randolph. Don was a Korean War veteran and worked for McKesson Chemical in the sales division. Don and Janet retired to Fair Field Glades Resort, Tenn. Don was a stern, caring, determined man that always gave the most he had, no matter what he was doing. Don and Janet traveled through out the East Coast together and with their friends and neighbors of Fair Field Glades. After Janet's passing, Don kept traveling and visiting his children and their families. He enjoyed his yearly road trips with Steve to a Patriots game and visiting his daughter at her ranch with the livestock and country dancing. Besides family, Don enjoyed coaching hockey, exercising, golf, a good debate and making lasting friendships through his journey in life. He never forgot where he came from. Predeceased by his wife, Janet P. Zeboski, he was the father of Stephen Zeboski and his wife Debbi of Holbrook and Lee Ann Sheppard and her husband Bryant Sheppard of Silsbee, Texas; grandfather of Chris and Nick and four great-grandchildren. Survived by brother, James Zeboski and his wife Elaine of Framingham; predeceased by brother Stanley of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; brother-in-law of Joanne of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will be laid to rest with his wife Janet in Tennessee.
Published in Journal Sun from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019