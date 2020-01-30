|
Donald "Don" Edward Lynch, age 84, a longtime resident of Stoughton, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 25, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with his health. He was the loving husband of the late Margaret "Margie" Lynch. Son of the late Francis D. Lynch and Alice (Towner) Lynch, he was born in Boston. Donald graduated from Hyde Park High School, class of 1952. Don was a veteran of the United States Air Force. After leaving the Air Force he worked as a steamship clerk/longshoreman for Boston Shipping Association until his retirement. Upon his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, gardening, and traveling to Aruba and Duxbury. He is survived by his twin daughters, Debra A. Dickie, her husband Raymond, and their children, Hannah and Justin of Canton; and Donna M. Lynch-Brown, her husband Peter, and their daughter, Rendi of Stoughton. He is also survived by his daughter, Linda Rondeau, her husband Mark, and their children, Michael and Joseph of Easton. He will be greatly missed by his great-granddaughter, Celeste Rondeau, and her mother, Nanette Sirrico-Rondeau whom loved him dearly; and his four-legged friends, Maggie and Zeus. He is survived by his twin brother, David Lynch and his wife Agnes of Florida, as well as his brother, John Henson and his wife Deborah of Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be made to Pappas Center for Neuro-Oncology at MGH, Dr. Helen Shih Research Fund, Mass General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, Attention: Bob O'Brien. Checks payable to Mass General, [email protected] Arrangements by Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., Route 27, Stoughton. For online guest book, visit www.FarleyFH.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020