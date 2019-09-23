Home

Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 767-0020
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:45 AM
Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Holbrook, MA
Edward D. Currie Obituary
Edward D. Currie, of Bourne, formerly of Holbrook, passed away September 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy illness. He was 55 years old. Born in Weymouth, Ed was raised in Holbrook and graduated from St. Joseph's School and Archbishop Williams High School. He owned and operated Mogan's Mobile Home Park in Wareham for many years. Hockey was Ed's passion, playing throughout his youth and eventually minor league hockey. He also loved to travel and was an avid sports fan. Loving son of Louise (Mogan) Currie of Holbrook and the late Edward D. Currie. Brother of Linda Carrel (Owen) of Avon, Joan Murphy (Paul) of Holbrook, Francis Currie (Andrea) of Avon, and Paul Currie (Kathleen) of Holbrook. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook on Wednesday, September 25, at 10:45 a.m. followed by a Mass at St. Joseph's Church in Holbrook at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours held Tuesday, September 24, from 4 - 8 p.m. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eds memory to St. Joseph's Church, 153 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, MA 02343. For online guest book and directions please visit us at our website, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30, 2019
