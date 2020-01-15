|
Edwin J. Donahue, 75, a longtime resident of Randolph, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne (Kelliher) Donahue to whom he was wed for 47 years. He was the beloved father of Edwin J. Donahue III of Hudson and Megan L. Kasparian of Easton and their spouses Elizabeth Maguire and Paul Kasparian. His greatest joys were his two grandsons, Eddie and Quint. Ed was always ready for hugs. Edwin also leaves behind his dear sister, Lauretta Durand of Rockford, IL and his dear sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Lawrence Willis of Middleboro, nieces, nephews and extended family. Edwin was born and raised in Brockton. After graduation from Brockton High School, he served in the United States Air Force including two tours in Vietnam. Ed earned a degree in Business Administration from Stonehill College (Class of 1972). Ed retired from Verizon Communications in 2008. He enjoyed his retirement. He was an active member of the Braintree Sportsman club. He loved traveling, the beach, fishing, visiting with friends and being surrounded by his family and his treasured dogs. Most recently, Ed could be found on his back deck reading a book and watching the birds with his favorite black lab by his side. Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 5:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edwin's memory may be made to -, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020