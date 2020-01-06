|
Eleanor L. Murphy, a lifelong resident of Canton, Massachusetts who was currently residing in Dover, New Hampshire passed away peacefully January 1, 2020 at the Edgewood Nursing Facility in Portsmouth, New Hampshire at the age of 94. She was the daughter of the late Daniel I. and Mary M. Murphy. Eleanor is survived by her sister Rose Kelliher of Dover, N.H.; her Nephew Donald R. Kelliher and his wife Deb Sibilski of Oxford, MI, her nephew Daniel Kelliher of Dover, NH, her niece Maureen Kelliher LaBrie of Dover, N.H. and her niece Ann Becker and her husband Paul of Dover, N.H., and several grandnieces and nephews. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Eleanor completed high school at the Canton High School and then attended the Fisher School. She began her professional career in the secretarial and bookkeeping field. She put herself through Boston College (Cum Laude) while working, becoming the first college graduate in her family and fulfilling her dream of becoming a teacher. She continued her education while teaching taking courses at Boston College earning a Masters Degree. She became a guidance counselor at the Canton Junior High School and then the Canton High School where she retired in 1995 after 42 years in the schools. Upon retirement she traveled both nationally and internationally with her many friends. Eleanor was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman who was very social and never shied from letting you know her opinion. El's lack of patience was legendary. She was renowned for not holding anything back with a knack for telling it like she saw it. El was devoted to her friends and they shared many happy outings together. She will be greatly missed by us all. Visiting hours will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at the Sheehan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 115 Monk St., Stoughton. Her Funeral Mass will follow at St John's Catholic Church in Canton at noon, Burial will follow at St Mary's Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canton Community Foundation in care of Eleanor Murphy. Donations can be made in the form of a check made out to Town of Canton: In Care of Eleanor Murphy. To send online condolences, please visit: www.sheehanfuneralhome.com Sheehan Funeral Home 781- 344 - 2061
Published in Journal Sun from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020