Emilio Di Vito
Emilio Di Vito, age 87, of Holbrook, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Emilio was born in Castrovalva, Abruzzo, Italy, to the late Domenicoantonio and Santina (Carnevale) Di Vito. Raised and educated there, he immigrated to the United States in 1952 at the age of nineteen, settling in Quincy. He had lived in Holbrook for fifty-six years, previously in Quincy. Emilio served in the U.S. Army during the 1950s. He was employed as a sheet metal worker for the former Industrial Engineering and Machine Company of Braintree for over thirty years. Emilio was proud to earn his associate's degree in Management from Newbury Junior College in 1977. He enjoyed preparing the garden each spring and watching his wife tend to it every day so he could eat the ripe tomatoes, finding where the freshly baked Italian cookies were hidden, showing up to his children's houses unannounced just to say hello, a hot cup of coffee on a Sunday afternoon and eating pastries from Mike's Pastries as soon as he brought them home while they were still fresh. Most of all, he was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren, proudly supporting their accomplishments. Beloved husband for sixty years of Raffaella Lina (DiMatteo) Di Vito. Devoted father of Emilio Di Vito, Jr., Diana Demers and her husband Gary, all of Holbrook, Robert and his wife Kimberly of Braintree. Loving grandfather of Joseph and Danielle Demers, Nicholas, Anthony, and Marisa Di Vito. Cherished great-grandfather of Derrick. Dear brother of Pia LaRosa and her late husband Vincent "Jimmy" of Quincy. Emilio is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, August 23, from 2-4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, August 24, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. For those who wish, donations in Emilios memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

Published in Journal-Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2020.
