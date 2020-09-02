1/
Evelyn Baskin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn 'Evie' (Ratoff) Baskin 94, of Canton, formerly of Holbrook died August 29 at home after a period of declining health. Evie was born in Boston on April 10, 1926 to the late Charles and Rose (Norman) Ratoff. She was the wife of David Baskin for 72 years. She leaves behind her children Gerry Baskin and his wife Amy Paul of Sharon and Lori Rosen and her husband Jeff of Natick, along with her beloved grandchildren, Abby Rosen, Rachel Baskin and Charlie Baskin. She was pre-deceased by her brothers Melvin and Jack Ratoff. Evie was a lifelong knitter and Mah Jong player who loved the occasional casino trip. She had many friends and loved having gatherings at their house on Cape Cod. Services will be private. Donations may be made to the Resident Holiday Fund, Brightview of Canton, 125 Turnpike St, Canton, MA 0202.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-Sun from Sep. 2 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved