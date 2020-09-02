Evelyn Baskin

Evelyn 'Evie' (Ratoff) Baskin 94, of Canton, formerly of Holbrook died August 29 at home after a period of declining health. Evie was born in Boston on April 10, 1926 to the late Charles and Rose (Norman) Ratoff. She was the wife of David Baskin for 72 years. She leaves behind her children Gerry Baskin and his wife Amy Paul of Sharon and Lori Rosen and her husband Jeff of Natick, along with her beloved grandchildren, Abby Rosen, Rachel Baskin and Charlie Baskin. She was pre-deceased by her brothers Melvin and Jack Ratoff. Evie was a lifelong knitter and Mah Jong player who loved the occasional casino trip. She had many friends and loved having gatherings at their house on Cape Cod. Services will be private. Donations may be made to the Resident Holiday Fund, Brightview of Canton, 125 Turnpike St, Canton, MA 0202.



