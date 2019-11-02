|
Evelyn R. (Malo) Gaffney, of Holbrook, passed away peacefully October 29, 2019, at the age of 92. Born, raised, and educated in Boston, Evelyn had been a resident of Holbrook since 1954. She worked in food services for the Holbrook Public Schools and Cardinal Cushing School in Hanover. She was an active parishioner of St. Josephs Church in Holbrook and was a member of the Josepheens. Evelyn was an avid bingo player and enjoyed taking trips to Foxwoods. Beloved wife of the late James F. Gaffney, she was the loving mother of James Gaffney and his wife Penny of Berkshire, Regina Cahill of Abington and her late husband Christopher, and the late Charles Gaffney and Robert Gaffney; mother-in-law of Gina Gaffney of Abington; devoted sister of Madeline Delano of FL, Lucille DeLano of Boston, and the late Lawrence Malo, Margarette Been, and Dorothy Workman. Also survived by 6 grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook on Monday, November 4 beginning at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Josephs Church in Holbrook at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment in St. Marys Cemetery, Randolph. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our web site, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2019