Fermina T. (DiCenso) DiFonso, of Holbrook formerly ofItaly, passed away August 22, 2019 at the age of 94. She was the beloved wife of the late Antonio DiFonso and the loving mother of Maria S. DeSantis and her late husband Domenic of Braintree, and the late Panfilo "Ben" DiFonso and his wife Dianne T. DiFonso of Abington. She was predeceased by her parents Panfilo and Maria DiCenso and her siblings Mario and Domenic DiCenso. Dear grandmother of Sandra Lynch and her husband Michael, Sonia Danahy and her husband Kevin, Susanna Payzant and her husband Keith, Anthony DiFonso and his wife BethAnne, and Kayla Wieners and her husband Steve. Adored "Nonnina" of Laura, Julianna, Nick, Brendan, Joey, Karli, AJ, Jared, Domenic, Ben, Jack, Shane, Luke, Reed and McKenna. Fermina was born in Sulmona, Italy where she lived until coming to the U.S. over 50 years ago. She worked as a seamstress in the garment industry in Boston for many years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and crocheting. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family especially hergreat-grandchildren. Reposing at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, MA 02343 until 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Holbrook MA 02343. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Tuesday, August 27, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Burial will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston, MA. In lieu of flowers memorial, contributions may be made in her name to , website at https://www.lls.org/. To leave a sympathy message please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1, 2019