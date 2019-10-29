Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 963-4199
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Gerrior
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances M. Gerrior

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances M. Gerrior Obituary
Frances M. (Allsopp) "Fran" Gerrior, of Holbrook, formerly of Quincy, passed away October 27, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of 66 years to Paul F. Gerrior. Loving mother of Mary H. Demakis and her husband John of Bridgewater, Ann F. Shdeed and her husband John of Holbrook, Jean M. Doherty and her husband Gerry of Plymouth, Paul F. Gerrior, Jr. and his wife Cindy of Brockton and the late Raymond F. Gerrior. Sister of the late Alfred Allsopp, Dorothy Kirby and Audrey Boudreau. Also survived by 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Fran was born in Quincy, where she grew up and graduated from Quincy High School. She had lived in Holbrook for almost 60 years. She was a home-body by nature who loved family gatherings. She also loved to sew, do puzzles and to square dance. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, as well as a funeral service Thursday morning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Parkinson's Disease Research. To leave a sympathy message, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
Download Now