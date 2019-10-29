|
Frances M. (Allsopp) "Fran" Gerrior, of Holbrook, formerly of Quincy, passed away October 27, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of 66 years to Paul F. Gerrior. Loving mother of Mary H. Demakis and her husband John of Bridgewater, Ann F. Shdeed and her husband John of Holbrook, Jean M. Doherty and her husband Gerry of Plymouth, Paul F. Gerrior, Jr. and his wife Cindy of Brockton and the late Raymond F. Gerrior. Sister of the late Alfred Allsopp, Dorothy Kirby and Audrey Boudreau. Also survived by 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Fran was born in Quincy, where she grew up and graduated from Quincy High School. She had lived in Holbrook for almost 60 years. She was a home-body by nature who loved family gatherings. She also loved to sew, do puzzles and to square dance. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, as well as a funeral service Thursday morning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Parkinson's Disease Research. To leave a sympathy message, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2019