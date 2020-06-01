Frances R. Glennon
1935 - 2020
Frances Rita Glennon, 85, of Palmetto, Florida, formerly of Stoughton, Massachusetts passed away on May 28, 2020. Frances was born on April 22, 1935 to Francis and Florence Murphy in Boston, Mass. Frances graduated Jeremiah Burke High School for girls in 1953. She married her high school sweetheart Maurice Pete Glennon and they celebrated 65 years of wonderful marriage this past September. Frances had the most infectious smile, a calming and loving presence and the biggest blue eyes that would light up any room she entered. Frances was a Eucharistic minister for Immaculate Conception Church in Stoughton, Mass. and loved to volunteer at nursing homes and hospitals. She enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, crafts, and reading; but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Frances is preceded in death by her son John Glennon, her grandson Michael Glennon Jr, her sister Kathleen Murphy, and her brother Ted Kearns. Frances is survived by her loving husband Maurice Pete Glennon, children: Linda Murray of Easton, Mass., Timothy Glennon and his wife Debbie of Bridgewater, Mass., Michael Glennon of Stoughton, Mass., Theresa Austin and her husband Harry of Easton, Mass., Brenda Scutt and her husband Johnny of Michigan, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, a great great-grandchild, siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held at Farley Funeral Home in Stoughton, Mass. Private burial at Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury, Mass. In lieu of flowers donations in Frances' memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Farley Funeral Home 781- 44-2676

Published in Journal-Sun from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 31, 2020
I miss you so much Grammy. Thank you for everything you have taught me, for our family, I will hold onto the values you have instilled in me for the rest of my life. You are one of a kind and I am so thankful to have been able to grow up surrounded by your love and grace. I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Matthew 28:20
Stephanie Austin
Grandchild
May 31, 2020
Linda and family,
Stan and I are so sorry for your loss. Your mother sounds like a wonderful woman. You have eyes like hers, Linda. We're here if you need us.
Stan and Donna Abjornson
