Francis M. O'Brien of Holbrook, formerly of South Boston, passed away on November 25, 2019 at the age of 84 Husband of the late Marion (Crowell) OBrien. Loving father of Francis M. O'Brien Jr. and his wife Debbie of Whitman, Diane Isaac and her husband Steve of Scituate, Michael O'Brien and his wife Polly of Scituate, John O'Brien and his wife Karen of Holbrook, Laurie Ahl and her husband John of Weymouth and Kevin O'Brien of Holbrook. Brother of the late Joe O'Brien, Thomas, Robert, James, Walter and Sis Maguire. Also survived by 13 grandchildren. Francis was born in Boston and graduated from South Boston High School Class of 1952. He served in the US ARMY during the Korean Conflict. Francis was a retired Manager for Boston Gas Co. where he worked for over 40 years. Reposing at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin Street (Rte. 37), Holbrook, until 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Holbrook. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, Nov. 29, from 4 | 8 p.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For additional information, directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019