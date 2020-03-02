|
|
Francis W. "Frank" Vallier III, age 57, of Randolph, formerly of Quincy, died unexpectedly, at home, Monday, February 24, 2020. Frank was born in Milton, to the late Nancy B. (Walsh) and Francis W. Vallier, Jr. He was raised and educated in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School and Bryant University. He had lived in Randolph for the past two years and previously was a lifelong Quincy resident. He was employed as an accountant and had worked for Clean Harbors in Rockland and National Amusements, Inc. Frank began his career at the Neighborhood Club of Quincy, where he started as a busboy and over his twenty-year employment worked in various capacities and ultimately, as the club's accountant. As a "foodie", Frank loved to cook. He was an avid Boston sports fan and enjoyed darts and bowling while participating on several teams. He treasured the companionship of his cherished dogs and best friends, Angel and Bubba. He was devoted to his family and was a special "papa" to his grandson "Beefy". Beloved husband to the love of his life, the late Charlene J. (Simonetti) Vallier. Devoted step-father of Courtney N. Tatem and her husband Richard of Quincy. Loving Papa of Braedyn Francis Tatem. Dear brother of Eleanor Vallier-Talbot and her husband Dean of Taunton, Christine M. Leone of Quincy, Theresa Vallier-Thomas and her husband Shawn of Wilmington, Delaware. Frank is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Memorial visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Thursday, March 5, from 4 | 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy on Friday, March 6, at 10 o'clock. Interment to follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Franks memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in Journal Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020