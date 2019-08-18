Home

Francis, Gertrude M. Trudy (Francis), of Randolph, formerly of Stoughton, passed away, after a brief illness, on August 14, 2019, at the age of 84. Born in Boston, Gertrude grew up in Stoughton and graduated from Stoughton High School. She worked for several years as a home health aide for Catholic Charities. Gertrude was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Randolph, where she was a member of the Priscilla Club. She was also a former Girl Scout Leader and an avid Red Sox fan. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Gertrude will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Gertrude was the beloved wife of George A. Francis for 64 years. Loving mother of George W. Francis and his wife Maria of VA, David D. Francis of Quincy, John H. Francis and his wife Bonnie of Randolph, Mary E. Pina and her husband Peter of Brockton, Robert T. Francis and his wife Janet of Framingham, Anne M. Hurley and her husband James of Randolph and the late Claire L. Paris and her late husband Guy. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, August 19th, from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 20th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Central Cemetery, 327 No. St., Randolph. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019
