|
|
Helen C. (McIntosh) Milbury, life long resident of Holbrook passed away November 28, 2019 at the age of 93. Daughter of the late Daniel H. and Mary (Griffin) McIntosh. She was born in Holbrook, February 2, 1926, in the house where she lived in until 2008. All her working career she was a personal secretary, first for an insurance adjuster in Boston and then at Viners Brokerage Services of Quincy. She retired at the age for 62 to take care of her mom. Her years at 1000 Southern Artery, Quincy, were very happy where Helen enjoyed the caring personnel, the activities, and her many friends. Her late husband Leon E. Milbury passed in 2004 after many years of happy marriage. She is survived by her dear sister Dorothy Elaine Richardson of Hingham, Step-daughter Judy Milbury of Shutesbury, Mass., her 2 nephews; Daniel N. Richardson and wife Maureen of Manchester, N.H., and Calvin B. Richardson of Hingham, 1 great-nephew Kevin Richardson and his wife Sharon of Durham, N.C., 1 grand niece Katherine Richardson Weeks and her husband Marcuss Concord, NH, 3 great geat-nephews and many cousins. The family would like to thank the staff at Queen Anne Nursing Home, Hingham, for their kind and loving care during Helens stay there. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitations period Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019, from 9:30 am to 10:30 a.m. in the Cartwright FuneralHome, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, MA 02343, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m.in St. Joseph Church, Holbrook MA. Burial will take place in Holy Family Cemetery, Rockland, MA. In lieu of flowers at Helen's requests donations be made to; The Activity Fund, 1000 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA 02169. To leave a sympathy message please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in Journal Sun from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2019