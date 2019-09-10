Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 963-4199
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
153 So. Franklin St.
Holbrook, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry M. Welch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry M. Welch Obituary
Deacon Henry M. Hank Welch, of Holbrook, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on September 7, 2019 at the age of 88. Born in Boston, Hank graduated from Boston Technical High School and then went on to earn his Associates Degree. Hank worked as an IT programmer for Blue Cross & Blue Shield for many years. Hank volunteered his time and efforts to many organizations including South Shore Hospital and My Brothers Keeper. He was also a life member of the Holbrook Knights of Columbus. Upon his retirement, Hank entered the Diaconate program and was ordained as a permanent Deacon for the Archdiocese of Boston in 1986. He began his long diaconate career first at St. Colemans Church in Brockton and then at Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth. When not serving the people of the church, he could be found ministering at nursing homes, prisons or wherever he was needed, He lived to serve. In his free time he enjoyed gardening and spending time working in his yard. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, Hank will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Hank was the husband of the late Patricia (McCarthy) Welch. Loving father of Michael Welch of FL, James Welch and his wife Maryan of Walpole and Thomas Welch and his wife Mary-Jo of Braintree. Devoted brother of Marilyn Keegan of Holbrook and the late Rita Crowley, Geraldine Murphy and Doris Hartnet. Dear Grampy to Benjamin, Samuel, Elizabeth, John, Alexander, Jillian, Bethany, Stephen, Kathryn, Teresa and Timothy and Great Grampy to Madeline. Brother-in-law of Helen and Daniel McMorrow of Milton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, September 11th from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rt. 37), Holbrook. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 12th at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 153 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Holbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Hanks name to My Brothers Keeper, PO Box 338, Easton, MA 02356-0338 or to the Holy Cross Retreat House, 490 Washington St, North Easton, MA 02356. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
Download Now