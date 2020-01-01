|
Jacqueline M. "Jackie" Savoy, of Holbrook, and Naples, Fla., passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, on December 26, 2019, at the age of 87. Born in Cambridge, Jackie grew up in Holbrook, attended Holbrook schools and graduated from Thayer Academy in Braintree. She retired from Verizon after many years of employment with the telephone companies. In her free time, Jackie volunteered at the polls in Holbrook for many years. Jackie was the beloved mother of Sandra M. Wisniewski and her husband Kenneth of Abington and the late Steven Savoy and his wife Peggy of Stanwood, Wash.; loving grandmother of James Savoy and his wife Christy of Arlington, Wash., Hannah Savoy of San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Garret Savoy of Everett, Wash.; great-grandmother of Steven and Alexsaundra Savoy of Arlington, Wash.; sister of Paul and Jeanne Savoy of South Dennis, Gary Savoy of Bass River, and Naples, Fla., Ronald and Jean Savoy of Honolulu, Hawaii, Kevin and Heidi Savoy of Bradenton, Fla., and Germany, Pamela Savoy- Dailey and the late Michael Dailey of Sarasota, Fla., and the late Peter Savoy, Robert Savoy and Rachel Loud. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, January 4, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary Cemetery, 245 North St., Randolph. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 51 Performance Dr., #110, Weymouth, MA 02189. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8, 2020