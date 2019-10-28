Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 963-4199
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Gueli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane A. Gueli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane A. Gueli Obituary
Jane A. (Bedingfeld) Gueli, of Holbrook, formerly of Dorchester, passed away after a period of failing health October 24, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Charles M. Gueli and loving mother of James V. Gueli and his partner Darcy Sprague of Weymouth, HM1 Phillip W. Gueli (U.S Navy Retired) and his partner Carol Rosado of Holbrook and Christopher Gueli and his wife Emily Graves of Keene, N.H.. She was the sister of the late Donald Bedingfeld M.D. Dear grandmother of Cpt. Elisha C. Gueli, U.S. Army, Joseph O. Gueli and the late Elijah Gueli. Also survived by her two nieces Donna and Franny. Jane was born in Boston grew up in Dorchester and has lived in Holbrook since 1972. She was retired from Mass. General Hospital where she had worked as a Medical Secretary. She had also worked as a church secretary for many years at Fort Presbyterian Church, Quincy. She was a lover of animals especially cats. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend visiting hour Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook MA 02343 as well as a funeral service Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph MA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name A.S.P.C.A., at ASPCA.org . To leave a sympathy message please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
Download Now