Janet Grace (Marshall) Linnett, 82, formerly of Canton, MA and LaHave, Nova Scotia, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 30, surrounded by her loving daughters. Born in 1937 in Newton, MA, to George and Florence (Reinhardt) Marshall, she received several degrees in the arts throughout her life, but it was her family that was her greatest passion and gave her the most pride. She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Charles E. Linnett and her brother Dana Marshall. She is survived by her dau- ghters Katy Linnett, Miriam Sawtschenko (Michael), Susan Batchelder (David), Patricia Linnett-Tuttle (David), her brother George Marshall (Mary), Sister-In-Law Ginny Marshall, 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and her beloved Scotties, Fergus and Tucker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's name to Clarke Schools for Hearing & Speech, Canton, MA. The Coven Sisterhood would like to thank our sister Kate for her loving care and dedication to Mom, as well as to the wonderful staff at Home-Health & Hospice, Weare, NH. A graveside service for both Charles and Janet will be held on Tuesday September 10th at 10am at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH 03303. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Published in Journal Sun from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019