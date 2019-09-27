Home

More Obituaries for Janice Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice A. Hill

Janice A. Hill Obituary
Janice A. "Arlene" (Mofford) Hill, a longtime native resident of Randolph, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward F. Hill. She is survived by and was devoted mother to Bruce E. Hill and his wife Kathleen, Mary Dailey of Roanoke, Virginia, Michelle Hazard; and loving grandmother to Russell Hill. She is also survived by her brother, Bob Mofford also of Randolph; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Arlene gladly served as a publisher of the "good news of God's Kingdom" (Matt. 24:14) for over 50 years and was most recently a member of the Quincy congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her family and friends look forward to the fulfillment of Jehovah's comforting promises stated at John 5:28,29 and Rev. 21:3,4. A memorial service on behalf of the family will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 638 Pearl Street, Stoughton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Watchtower Bible & Tract Society of New York, Inc., Attn: Accounting, 900 Red Mills Road, Walkill, NY 12589-5200, in support of their world wide preaching work. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, 2019
