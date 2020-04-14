|
Jill Louise Szymczuk of Randolph, formerly of Dorchester, passed away at home, in her favorite recliner, on April 7, 2020. She is at peace now, and her family is sure she is playing cribbage or continental rummy with her parents, Henry G. and Audrey T. (Holland) Szymczuk, who predeceased Jill. A graduate of Randolph High School, she studied at Bridgewater State College, and over the years worked as a phlebotomist, softball umpire, lifeguard, and for over 40 years, an Ellis Haven camper. She loved the color green, the oldies, Irish music, and was an avid sports fan, with football being her favorite, and specifically the Patriots. Jill is survived by her brother and caregiver, Dana Szymczuk and his wife Theresa (Burnett) of South Weymouth; her sister and friend, Mary Ann Szymczuk and her longtime companion Kermit (Butch) Pendleton of Whitman; her brother, Gary and his wife Mary (Rice) of Milton; sister, Sandra Avola and her husband Ronald of Melrose; brother, Chris and his wife Cheryl (Squatrito) of Bridgewater, and the Hart family of Woburn who were very dear to Jill, and considered her second family. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, and Godchildren that she adored. Per Jill's wishes, she was cremated, and in light of the current restrictions placed on such events, a funeral Mass and celebration of life luncheon will be held at a later date. Donations in Jill's memory can be made to Health Imperatives, 942 West Chestnut Street, Brockton, MA 02301. Arrangements are under the direction of Cartwright Funeral Home of Randolph www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020