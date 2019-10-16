|
John A. Kavin, 66, a longtime resident of Stoughton, died suddenly on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Brockton Hospital in Brockton. He was the beloved husband of 33 years of Anne D. (Donovan) Kavin. Born and raised in Hyde Park, he was a graduate of Hyde Park High School in Boston. He was also a graduate of Quincy Junior College in Quincy. He was a resident of Stoughton for 33 years. Mr. Kavin worked as a Realtor for many years, most recently at Coldwell Banker in Canton. He was very active in civic affairs in Stoughton and served as the Chairman of the Stoughton Democratic Committee for several years. He also was a longtime Town Meeting Representative for Precinct 8 and was a driver for the Stoughton Food Pantry for many years. An avid sports and Celtics fan, in his free time, he enjoyed traveling, especially to Jamaica, and spending time with his family, friends and his cats. John was the brother of Charles C. Kavin of MissouriO and the late William J. C. Kavin and Robert L. W. Kavin. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) Stoughton on Friday, at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton at 10 AM. Visiting Hours Thursday from 3-7 PM. Interment will take place at the Columbarium at Evergreen - Cemetery, Stoughton. -. Donations in John-s memory may be made to the Stoughton Food Pantry, 116 Seaver St., Stoughton, MA 02072-. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019