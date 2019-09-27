|
John Joseph "Jack" Brodeur, of Canton, Mass., formerly of Dorchester and Plymouth, passed away on September 24, 2019 at the age of 86, surrounded by his loving family. A U.S. Navy veteran who served during the time of the Korean War, Jack worked in the heating and fuel business, including several years as past owner of Finest Fuel and Brodeur Heating. Jack was also an instructor at New England Fuel Institute in Watertown. At age 69, he got his realtors license and enjoyed practicing real estate in his retirement. A hard-working man and a great cook, Jack enjoyed summer family camping trips to Myles Standish State Park, daily morning coffee and cards with his wife, movies, golf and fishing, especially his great 10 -foot 800 pound tuna catch in 1975. He volunteered at St. Peter's Parish, working Bingo, driving the band bus and leading scouts. An avid card player, he loved canasta, poker, pinochle, and his favorite, cribbage with his lifelong friends, once scoring a perfect 29 hand at a tournament in Reno, one of his proudest momentsbut it was his wife, Ginny, who got the "right Jack." Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Simone Brodeur of Dorchester, his brother Robert, sisters Eileen Black and Lorraine Smith, and his son Mark. Jack is survived by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Virginia "Ginny" (Redington) Brodeur, and his children Stephen and his wife Mary of Milford, Donald and his wife Kathleen of Abington, Denise Richards of Wareham, Michele Papile and her husband Steven of Fort Pierce, Fla., Karen Pratt and her husband Paul of Burlington, Janine Clarke and her husband John of Canton, Elizabeth Miller and her husband Thomas of Lutz, Fla. Also survived by sister-in-law Joan Madden, nineteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visiting hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., Monday, September 30 from 4 - 7 p.m.. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Cedar Grove Cemetery, 920 Adams Street, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to s, or St. Jude's Research Hospital.https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/John_Brodeur St. Jude's Research Hospital, please visit https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html or call 800-805-5856 , ID# 1753330 Pushard Family Funeral Home 210 Sherman Street, Canton www.roachepushard.com
