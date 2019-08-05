|
|
John J. Cummings, of Stoughton and Harwich, formerly of Ballygar, County Galway, Ireland passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019. Beloved husband for 63 years of Catherine M. (Hart). Devoted father of John P. Cummings and his wife Barbara of Stoughton, Kathleen A. Thompson and her husband Newton of Medfield, Ann Marie Cashman and her husband Shawn of Bridgewater, Thomas F. Cummings of Stoughton, Patricia M. Wedge and her husband Ronald of Norton, and Maureen L. Montrond and her husband Wayne of Middleboro. Loving grandfather of Nichole Woods, John Robert Kilcommons, Kristina and Philip Thompson, Colleen Wright, Kelly Bowser, Sydney Cummings, Cory Wedge, Jessica Cummings, Wayne and Sarah Montrond. Great-grandfather of Riley, Myles, Declan, Trevor, Able, Landon and Brynn. Brother of Mary Finneran of Milton, Peggy Martyn of East Bridgewater, Paddy Kilcommons of Ballygar, County Galway and the late Matthew Kilcommons, Michael, Larry and Thomas Cummings. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton, Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2 - 6 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. James Church, 560 Page St., Stoughton, Monday, Aug. 5, at 11:30 a.m. Burial Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and guest book see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in Journal Sun from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019