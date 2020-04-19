|
John J. "Jack" Regan, of Randolph, after bravely living with the repercussions of multiple strokes for over fifteen years, Jack Regan, 83, passed away from cardiac arrest at his home in Randolph, Mass. on April 7, 2020. He leaves his beloved wife of over 30 years, Maryam (Mansouri) Regan, who stood by his side providing around-the-clock love and care. Son of the late Murray Regan and the late Marie (Hannigan) Regan of Blue Hill Terrace in Milton, Jack leaves his older brother Murray, younger brother Mike and sister-in-law Ellen and youngest brother Paul and sister-in-law Bev. He also leaves his dear cousin Pat (Dwyer) Dawson who was like a sister to him. In addition, he leaves three children; daughter Teresa Regan, son J. Joseph Regan and daughter Jennifer Toomey and her husband Jim, as well as, four grandchildren - Carley Regan Bowering, Jule Regan, JT Toomey and Cara Toomey. Being the free-spirit that he was, Jack could not conceive of a career in a corporate office. Instead, after graduating from Milton High School and fulfilling his obligations in the Army Reserve, he proudly worked as a groundskeeper for the Town of Milton for over 40 years. In his younger days, Jack was always in motion. He loved to run and was a standout star on the high school track team. Jack also loved to skate and took to the ice like a duck to water. A die-hard Bruins fan and avid watcher of college games, Jacks love of hockey would last a lifetime. Whether breathing in the ocean air at his most favorite place in the world, Green Harbor Beach, or appreciating wildlife in the woods of the Blue Hills, Jack loved nature. A great legacy to his children was a profound wonder and respect for the natural world. Often the life of the party, Jack loved to have fun. He was co-founder of the Labor Day Pearl Street Block Party which is still going strong today. He deeply enjoyed music, especially Irish bands like the Kingston Trio and the Clancy Brothers, and would happily jump up on stage to belt out a rendition of Oh Danny Boy or Wild Colonial Boy. When safe to do so, a memorial service honoring Jack will be held in Green Harbor. In the meantime, for those wishing to make a donation in his name, please consider Friends of the Blue Hills. Friendsofthebluehills.org/support. To send a condolence message to the Regan family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020