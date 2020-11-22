1/
Katherine M. Hogan
Katherine "Kate" M. Hogan, 64, passed away on November 19, 2020 at her home after a brief illness. Much loved wife of Jack Walsh of Holbrook. Daughter of the late Paul T. Hogan and Clare M. (Sullivan) Hogan. Sister of the late Paul T. Hogan Jr., Janet (Hogan) Larkin and her husband Perry, David Hogan, Stephen Hogan, Michael Hogan, and Clare (Hogan) Molis and her husband Michael. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Kate grew up in Braintree, and attended Mass College of Art. She graduated from the University of Phoenix with a B.A. degree in Public Administration. Kate worked for PERAC for thirty years and was the manager of medical services. She loved time with her family, playing games, reading, crochet and needlework and lounging in her hot tub. At her family's request due to the COVID-19 pandemic visitation and funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin Street, Braintree MA. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com

Published in Journal-Sun from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2020.
