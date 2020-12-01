Kathleen ('Kathy') Mary McDermott Knibloe passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Plymouth Rehabilitation Center in Plymouth, MA. She was born in Natick, MA on October 29, 1958. Kathy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, cousin, aunt, and friend. She was a beautiful person. Since birth, she faced unbelievable challenges and almost did not survive her first few months. She was born profoundly deaf and attended the Boston School for the Deaf in Randolph, MA until age 15 when she transitioned to Newton North HS. It was with courage and fortitude that she faced many physical and health challenges throughout her life. She was intelligent and always hungry for knowledge. She loved to study, especially language and American history. When she understood, she would radiate pure joy! She was persistent, impatient, and sometimes very funny. Kathy was fortunate to grow up in a neighborhood of many children in Dedham, MA, where some of her funniest stories come from and where she had many friends. This neighborhood was a place where she truly fit in and where she could be herself. And, no problem there: in her early teens she was a huge fan of Cher and her iconoclastic ways. Kathy was famous for her energetic Cher imitation, performed in the hallway of her familys home. In 1999 Kathy married Richard Knibloe and they had a very loving, special marriage for 21 years. She and Rick were best friends. The past four years were particularly challenging for Kathy, and through this period, Rick showed an extraordinary devotion and love to her that we will all remember forever. There wasnt a more enthusiastic Boston sports fan anywhere in Massachusetts. Kathy followed the Red Sox, Bruins, Patriots, and Celtics. The Bruins from the early 1970s and the Red Sox from the beginning of time were her foundation. She and her twin sister had a running tradition | right up to the recent baseball season | of reminding each other on summer evenings 'Sox on in 5 minutes.' Kathy leaves many bereaving family members, including her husband, Richard Knibloe of Randolph, MA; her father Robert McDermott of Denmark, ME, and five siblings and their families. Kathy had a special place in her heart for her dear mother, Helen (Newell) McDermott, who passed away in 2009. Kathy adored all her nieces and nephews. She was known for wanting to take many photographs of them when the family gathered in places like Maine. We cherish those photographs now. Kathys family would like to thank the many caregivers at Plymouth Rehab Center for the attention they provided during her time with them. As we mourn Kathys death, let us celebrate her life and hope she may rest in peace, reunited with her dear mother.



