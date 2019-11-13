|
Kenneth R. "Ken" Olson, a resident of Holbrook for the last 66 years, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019, at the age of 91. Born and raised in Boston, Ken graduated from Boston Trade School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean War. Ken was retired from Boston Gas Co. as a serviceman, after 41 years of service. Ken was a member of the Braintree Delta Masonic Lodge and in his free time he was an avid reader and enjoyed vacationing in Florida and Maine with his late wife, Lois. He was a handyman and had a quick wit. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather, Ken will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Ken was the husband of the late Lois E. (Thomas) Olson; loving father of Gene Olson and his wife Maggie of Holland, Gary Olson and his wife Donna of Carver, Marion Olson of Holbrook and Karin Olson of Holbrook; devoted brother of Richard Olson and his wife Winnie of Scituate and the late Edna Huggins; dear "Papa" to Andrew Olson and his wife Danielle, Katie Bradley and her husband Matt, Eric Olson and Ken Olson. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and his faithful companion "Ella"; cousin of Betty, Audrey and Judy of Mass., and many other family and friends in Nova Scotia. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, November 15, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 10 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 379 Gardner St., Hingham. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, W. Roxbury. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the MSPCA Angell, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
