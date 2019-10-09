|
|
Laurance D. "Bill" Hoyte Sr., of Holbrook, formerly of Natick, passed away on October 5, 2019, at the age of 90. Bill was born in Boston and raised in Natick. He proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII. Bill worked for many years as construction superintendent and later owned his own small landscaping and plowing company. He enjoyed riding his Harley Trike, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Bill was a go-getter and an extremely hardworking man until the very end. He truly lived life to the fullest and will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Bonin) Hoyte. Loving father of William Hoyte and his wife Debora of Abington, Jeffery Hoyte of Holbrook, Laurance "Chip" Hoyte, Jr. and his wife Joan of Holbrook and the late Scott Hoyte and Timothy Hoyte. Dear son of the late Paul and Ester (Anderson) Hoyte. Caring grandfather of Rachael, Alisha, Ashley, Kerri, Jeffery Jr. and Joseph and 8 great-grandchildren. Devoted companion of Carol Leite-Saraiba. Bill is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, October 10, from 5 | 8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. A funeral Service celebrated on Friday, October 11, at 11 a.m in the Funeral Home. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451. For directions, or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019