Leo Maurice Riendeau "Papa", of Holbrook, most recently he was a resident at Grove Manor Estates in Braintree, passed away peacefully, in his sleep on November 12, 2019, at the age of 86. Born, December 25, 1932 in Thornloe, Ontario, Canada to the late Francois X. Riendeau and Florence S. (Ethier) Riendeau, he emigrated with his family to the United States in 1944. Leo proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a well-respected Police Sergeant for the Holbrook Police Department, serving the town for almost 20 years before retiring in 1982. Leo was a Life Time Charter Member and Past Commander of PFC Paul J Surette Post 9813, Holbrook, Mass. and a longtime communicant of St. Joseph Parish, since moving to Holbrook from Boston in 1958. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, Leo will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Leo was predeceased in 2009, by his loving wife of nearly 55 years, Dolores F (Nye) Riendeau. He was the loving and supportive Dad to his children, Cheryl Hoeft of Holbrook, Mass., Denise Savoy and Peter of Falmouth, Mass. and the late Leo R. Riendeau and Sharon M. Riendeau. "Papa" was loved by his grandchildren, Allyson Quinn and Robert of Fryeburg, Maine, Kevin Hoeft of Maine, Taryn Savoy and her partner Justin Costa and Nicholas Savoy of Falmouth, Mass. as well as his four great-grandchildren Julia, Grace and Liam Quinn of Fryeburg, Maine, and Reagan Costa of Falmouth, Mass. Brother of Albert Riendeau of Sanford, Maine and the late Joseph A. Riendeau. Loving Uncle Maurice or Uncle Leo to his many nieces and nephews throughout the States. Leo's family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the staff at Grove Manor Estates, South Shore Hospital and Alliance Health Care for their continued compassionate and care they showed to him. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, November 17, from 3| 7 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 18, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 153 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Holbrook. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Joseph's Parish, 153 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, MA 02343. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019